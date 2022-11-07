Space and luxury

It comprises of one-, two- and three-bedroom large-sized apartments providing ample space for all types of buyers, from single professionals to families with children. It also has an option to make the kitchen equipped or fully furnished based on buyer preference (at an extra cost). Your family and you will love the luxurious atmosphere, posh amenities and spacious balconies that come with all our apartments, offering mesmerising garden and city skyline views.

The range of amenities at Welcome Residency is designed to meet your needs and cater to all members of the family. This includes everything from stunning leisure facilities such as a swimming pool and a panoramic gym to the spacious yet cosy lobby area. Welcome Residency is an excellent choice for those who are out looking for a home that combines luxury and comfort and that comes with an affordable price tag. Our team has carefully designed one of the most flexible — you could say revolutionary — payment plan that can be even further customised for personal needs.

Making investing easy

Being more than 28 years in the market, Al Seeb Real Estate Development LLC prioritises affordable luxury living for everyone and constantly bringing innovative approaches for greater opportunities for investors. Our inventive and unique company policy is designed in the way that each customer should have a unique and personal approach.

With the new, more transparent and supportive Dubai Government regulations that were recently introduced this year, it is now more easier and beneficial than ever to invest in properties and take a great and stable return. We definitely can foresee that the growing trend in the market will continue and the new changes that will be introduced and developed in the future will also provide an additional boost to the economy and prosperity of the district and entire city.

Recently, Dubai Authorities have unveiled a large-scale master plan for developing the emirate until 2040. Following the ambitious project, in the next 20 years, the metropolis will become one of the best places in the world to live.

Visit Al Seeb today

Considering this, the competition in the market will be only stronger and more attractive. Al Seeb Real Estate Development LLC is already working on future projects in different areas of Dubai that will introduce great and luxurious living options with an affordable price tag. We will be happy to see you in our office at the Business Bay Square or connect with you online to provide you with the best properties that will suit your needs.