UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discussed co-cooperation with Israel's National Water Company Mekorot. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discussed co-cooperation with Israel's National Water Company Mekorot.

Sherif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, has welcomed a high-level delegation from the Israeli Mekorot Water Company headed by Elie Cohen, CEO of the company, where the two sides discussed the frameworks of joint cooperation in the field of water, and exchanged experiences supporting the development of innovative and sustainable solutions in the water sector, which is one of the global challenges.

The meeting also discussed ways possibilities for creating joint ventures in this vital area, turn challenges into opportunities, work on the exchange of visions and plans, develop an exceptional partnership in this vital area, and the possibility of working interactively between the two sides to improve the efficiency of water services projects.

Al Olama reviewed UAE's Water Security Strategy 2036, the UAE's efforts and achievements in the water sector, and the ambitious future goals in the development and security of this sector.

The Israeli delegation reviewed its most important current hydrological projects and use of related technology, as well as cutting-edge techniques for recycling water for agricultural use.

"The Israeli-UAE relations are expanding and deepening by the day to the benefit of both countries, and there is a particular interest related to the fields of energy, infrastructure, and oil which are key to sustainable development. Given our geography, we are also keen to see the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to optimise water use," said Al Olama.

They further expressed hopes to expand the circle of cooperation in the field of water to achieve mutual benefit.