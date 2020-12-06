Dubai: Consulate General of India, Dubai, in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Invest India will be hosting UAE India Food Security Summit in Dubai on December 8 and 9, 2020.
“UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020” is an endeavor to bring several key stakeholders from both countries on one platform to share their experiences, deliberate on solutions, and explore ways and means to further increase the collaboration in the food security sector, Consulate General of India, Dubai, said in a statement.
The Summit will see discussions and presentations on food processing, equipment and technology, dairy product development and infrastructure including development of logistics and integrated cold chains, regulatory requirements for imports, investments into food parks, agro-processing clusters, infrastructure development for fishing harbours and showcase milestones by Indian companies in the field of Aquaculture, Hydroponics, Saline Irrigation and Agritech-Vertical Farming.
The summit will be attended by Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE and in addition will include addresses by Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, Ambassador of UAE to India, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Youth Services & NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, Commerce & IT, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government of Jammu & Kashmir who is leading a 20 member business delegation, Juma Alkait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs Sector, Ministry of Economy, UAE, Maj Gen (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Chairman UIBC & Vice Chairman, Sharaf Group, Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, Mr. Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, Meetu Kapur, Executive Director-FACE, CII, amongst many others.
The event will be attended by around 200 prominent businessmen and representatives of public sector organizations, business enterprises, investors and institutions from both UAE and India.
“UAE-India partnership in the Food Sector has immense untapped potential, and can further strengthen ‘Food Security’ not only in UAE but the entire MENA region, besides increasing food exports from India. UAE’s investments into Food Parks and the entire supply chain will improve certainty of supplies and improve productivity and efficiency in the Indian FoodSector landscape. With this Summit, we hope to take this partnership to the next level,” said Consul General of India, Dr. Aman Puri.