UAE’s full membership will allow country to further upgrade capabilities of its inventors

Nuremberg: The UAE has become a full member of the International Federation of Inventors (IFIA), it was announced on Saturday.

The General Assembly of the International Federation of Inventors approved the UAE’s full membership during its meeting held on Saturday on the sidelines of International Trade Fair Ideas, Inventions, New Products, taking place in the German city of Nuremberg.

The UAE’s full membership will allow the country to further upgrade the capabilities of its inventors, develop their skills, participate in specialized courses, conferences, exhibitions and international forums, exchange experiences, and provide inventors with all support to highlight their inventions.

The general assembly has considered and approved the administrative and financial reports, submitted by the UAE and Sweden. Both countries were unanimously voted for and are now full members in the IFIA.

Ahmed Majan, the Emirati inventor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Inventors Association, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for his unlimited support to Dubai’s invention journey.

He also thanked Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, for her support of the initiative to establish the association, which spares no effort to promote voluntary work in the invention field, enhance the public awareness of invention, support national capabilities and showcase Emirati inventors in international forums.

Majan said: “The International Federation of Inventors was founded in London 1968, by inventors' associations in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Britain, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland and was registered as one of the partners of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It includes member organizations from more than 100 countries, and about 175 associations and organizations."