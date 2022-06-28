Abu Dhabi: A new agreement to build the world’s most energy efficient air conditioner system was signed in the UAE on Tuesday.
The partnership between UAE-based Strata Manufacturing, AI-based engineering platform company Hyperganic, and German industrial 3D printing company EOS will a system that’s 10 times more efficient than standard models. The companies plan to show project updates at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 UAE to be hosted in Expo City Dubai in 2023.
The partnership is a result of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s efforts to facilitate industrial collaboration.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is projecting that energy demand from air conditioners will triple by 2050 – which is the equivalent to adding 10 new devices every second for the next 28 years. Air conditioning units today account for 10 per cent of all global electricity usage, which proves how crucial it is to reduce their energy consumption to satisfy environmental requirements.
“In line with the directives of our leadership to support and develop the national industrial sector, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology aims to develop a national industrial ecosystem able to create the kind of partnerships that develop and manufacture innovative local products. This exciting new technology is an ideal example of innovation driving sustainable development and creating a positive economic impact,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
Hyperganic also announced that they will open a UAE engineering office at the beginning of July. Their team, which is set to grow to 20 engineers by the end of 2023, will cooperate with Strata’s team and the EOS team on implementing the project.