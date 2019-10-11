They accounted for 19.4% of the total deposits value

ABU DHABI: The six-month deposits at UAE banks picked up to circa Dh182.2 billion from January through August 2019, a growth of 10.4 per cent from Dh165 billion in December last year, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

They accounted for 19.4 per cent of the total deposits value, driven by the interest hike recorded over the past three months.

The six-month interest rates charged by the Emirates Inter-Bank Offered Rate (EIBOR) spiked to 243 basis points during the first 10 days of this month, outshining a rise to 231 points in the one-year term.