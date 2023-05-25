Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh Image Credit: Supplied

Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group of Companies is among the UAE’s oldest and most established perfumeries, evidently being granted one of the first trade licences to operate a business in the region. Could you elaborate on this?

The roots of our company trace back to the visionary efforts of my late father, Shaikh Mohammed Saeed, who had an exceptional understanding of perfumery. As early as 1954, he embarked on a journey to pioneer perfume manufacturing in the UAE. Our distinction is evident in the fact that we were granted one of the region’s initial trade licences, allowing us to establish a business during a time when the industry was still nascent.

Could you please explain how Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Est. can help individuals or businesses to create their own perfume brands?

We have assisted numerous businesses in creating their own perfume brands in the GCC and worldwide. We provide end-to-end solutions to new businesses as well as the existing ones and help them create their perfume brands.