Sivaswamy Iyer Ramakrishnan, or Ramesh as he is popularly known, is the Chairman of Transworld Group, a leading global shipping and logistics group. A resident of the UAE since the last four decades, he has built the organisation from a shipping agency house in Mumbai to an industry leader and trend-setter, built on the values of integrity, transparency, respect, customer centrality, excellence and social and environmental responsibility. Under his leadership and business acumen, Transworld Group today is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated logistics & shipping company with its global footprint across all aspects of supply chain.

Born to Late Shri. Sivaswamy Iyer and Late Smt. Valli Sivaswamy, Ramesh spent his childhood in Quilon, Kerala. After completing high school, Ramesh moved to Mumbai with his parents. He graduated from Mumbai University, whilst continuing to work in his father’s fledgling business. In pursuit of excellence, he successfully completed the Owner / President Management Program from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

After the untimely death of his father, Ramesh toiled relentlessly to steadily build up, and later expand the Group’s activities whilst also spreading its presence geographically. One of his first decisions after he took over was to start the first weekly container service between India and the UAE under the group company OEL- Orient Express Lines. Later under his stewardship, the Group launched Shreyas Shipping in 1993 with a very clear vision to try and improve eco friendly trade on the coast of India. Shreyas today, has worked itself into a dominant position on the coast of India and is a living example of the government of India’s vision of a Sagarmala along its coast. Over the past 4 decades the group has been a pioneer in developing the feeder shipping between India and the Gulf which has positively impacted the exim trade in this sector.

Growth trajectory

From someone whose’ first interaction with Dubai Ports World was as an agent filling cargo on a container ship from Bombay Port to Port Rashid, to someone who has earned the respect of the shipping and logistics eco system in the UAE, which can’t be highlighted better than the fact that he was one of the founder members (the only non-Emirati) of the UAE Ship-Owners Association.

This year has been a historic milestone in the legacy of Transworld Group, as the strategic partnership with DP World and its subsidiary Unifeeder for the Feeder, Coastal and Liner business, got operational after all statutory clearances, strengthening the group’s position as a leading shipping and logistics conglomerate. This is a recognition of the Transworld Brand.

Apart from Feeder, Coastal and Liner business which Transworld continues to focus in partnership with DP World & Unifeeder, Transworld will continue to grow its other core verticals like Ship Owning, Logistics, Warehousing and Distribution, Freight Forwarding, Agency, Cold chain logistics, Project Logistics, Conventional cargo, Agri Logistics, Real Estate and other critical services. With a fleet strength of 25 ships and 50,000 containers and a clear vision to become the logistics partner of choice.

Under the Real Estate banner Transcend Developments the group has recently completed its Anchorage Project located in Dubai South, the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, consisting of 106 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Showcase India

With investments announced in the container manufacturing, cold chain, food processing sector and further expansions in the in-land waterways in India, his goal is to work towards augmenting and further expanding foothold in and around the Indian coast. Ramesh along with his entire management team are a true testament to what can be achieved if one stays humble, works hard and ensures to always work towards a better society. Joined by his family, his wife Geeta Ramakrishnan Director , son Ritesh Ramakrishnan - Joint Managing Director and Anisha Ramakrishnan who heads the Group Business Analytics and Development Team, Ramesh is ready to take Transworld into its next phase of growth.

Not only do his business interests allow him to showcase India on a global platform but his on-the-ground business strategies ensure that India is the focus and enhances India’s position as a preferred trade destination. He feels that he is privileged to be in the position that he is and always ensures to keep the Indian flag flying high in all that he does. Transworld Group are members of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India.

The Year 2020 - 2021 has been an iconic and distinctive year in the history of human civilisation. The transformation, evolution and resilience that humankind have demonstrated this year has been unprecedented.

Ramesh is a well-recognised philanthropist who contributes and supports many charitable trusts and worthy causes. His philosophy behind his philanthropy is very simple; anything that you can do to help, you must!

The CR connect

As a part of COVID related response, Transworld tied up with government bodies, police department, NGO partners in reaching out to affected people, including front-line workers, by providing assistance with food, relief and health support being transported both via Air and Sea to various beneficiaries.

He also works very closely with various bodies to improve the standard of life of our blue collared workers in the UAE. In addition to these, Ramesh and Transworld have also been able to be first responders in times of natural calamities like the Bhuj earthquake in 2001, the tsunami in 2004, Rebuilding Kerala after the devastating floods and landslides that wreaked havoc on the state in 2018, the Chennai water crisis in 2019, and have been able to use their logistics network to bring aid, supplies and relief materials to those affected.

With a clear philosophy to do all he can to help, he continues to be an example for the community at large.

Through the years, Ramesh has become synonymous with the promotion of art and culture in the UAE as well as in India. He has been at the forefront in promoting the causes and ease of living for the Indian diaspora in the UAE. He is associated with various social, cultural, sports and business associations promoting the cause of Indians in the UAE.

Leading from the front, Ramesh has created a strong culture of volunteering where all members of Transworld Family regularly participate in activities focusing on community building and social development. A deeply spiritual person, he never forgets where he comes from and continues to strive to promote Indian art, and music and spread the value of compassion for all through his initiatives to the community. He truly believes in the mantra of giving back as much as he can to the community at large.

Transworld Group participates and donates generously to the various initiatives of the Indian consulate in the UAE. During the recent visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to UAE, Transworld Group signed up to start utilising and extending the Made in India Rupay payment gateway in all its business dealings. Ramesh also agreed to take the responsibility for the logistics management including underwriting the entire logistics and shipping cost for building the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering prosperity

As an organisation too, Transworld Group’s higher purpose, apart from the vision and mission, is delivering prosperity, not only to staff and stakeholders, but to the entire humanity and ecosystem.

Among the various awards and accolades received he is the proud recipient of the prestigious Forbes Middle East’s Top Indian Leader Award since the year 2013. In January 2020, Transworld Group was awarded ET Now World CSR Award, for Best use of CSR practices in shipping and logistics.

In 2019 Transworld Group was awarded ET Now World CSR Award in the Community Development Category for Rebuilding Kerala, as well as The Dubai Chamber CSR Label 2019 and 2020.

Transworld Group has been recognised this year as one of the Top 30 ‘Best Places to Work’ in the Gulf region.

We look ahead with Positivity and Hope. The vaccination campaign which has commenced across the globe will bring in the much-awaited relief and normalcy. Expo 2020 in Dubai will be a trigger of revival and accelerated growth, which will open up new vistas and opportunities in this region.