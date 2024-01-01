Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s hospitality sector witnessed record occupancy levels coinciding with the country’s New Year celebrations, state news agency WAM has reported. This year, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah hosted a series of massive events and celebrations, attracting visitors from all around the world.
Amid the celebrations, there has been significant demand for hotels and resorts, especially those near major celebration areas and festivals. In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and the Umm Al Emarat Park Festival on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche were huge draws, resulting in increased occupancy levels at hotels in the area.
Shemi Mohsen, Complex Director of Sales/Government at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, St.Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, St.Regis, said the hospitality sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant increase in occupancy rates since the beginning of the current winter season. “This rise is attributed to a substantial increase in tourist flows,” said Mohsen. He said that the tourist momentum in Abu Dhabi, especially with the advent of various seasons, significant events, and activities during the New Year 2024, would continue.
Omar S Al-Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana Tours and Logistics, said Abu Dhabi is witnessing a growing influx of tourists and hotel guests from various nationalities, mainly from Europe, Russia, Italy, and the UK.
Hotels and restaurants in Dubai were buzzing with activity on December 31, according to hoteliers in the Emirate. Hosni A.Hadi, CEO of Carlton Hotels, said occupancy rates hit 100 per cent in three of the brand’s Dubai hotels two days before New Year’s Eve. Reservations for this night had surpassed 90 per cent more than two weeks ago.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also reported a notable increase in passenger numbers. Approximately 4.4 million passengers were expected to use the airport from December 15 to 31, with a daily average traffic of 258,000.