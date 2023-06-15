The gathering provided participants the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and highlighted the crucial role assigned to the city’s tourism sector in ensuring the success of the 10-year agenda.

“The Dubai Economic Agenda is a bold and ambitious plan…to create a legacy that will be celebrated by future generations, as we foster a climate of innovation, sustainability and inclusivity to pave the way for a future where Dubai stands proudly among the world’s top three premier destinations. With great optimism for 2023 and beyond, we will press on with determination and a renewed focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our visitors from around the world,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, who presided over the gathering, attended by over 1,200 executives from across the tourism ecosystem including aviation, travel, hospitality and retail sectors.

18% YoY increase in international visitation and 80% hotel occupancy

For the fourth successive month this year, Dubai’s tourism sector delivered a stellar performance, welcoming 6.02 million international visitors from January to April, an 18 per cent year-on-year increase, compared to 5.10 million visitors during the same four-month period in 2022.

Dubai’s hotel sector has also demonstrated resilience and strength, with an average occupancy of 80 per cent during the January-April period this year, among the highest in the world, exceeding the 76 per cent level achieved by city hotels during the corresponding period in 2022 and nearly matching the pre-pandemic 83 per cent occupancy in 2019.

Hotel supply reached 148,949 rooms in 814 hotel establishments at the end of April 2023, a 26 per cent growth over the pre-pandemic figures of 118,449 rooms in 722 hotel establishments at the end of April 2019. Moreover, the average length of stay by guests has increased by 13 per cent to four nights compared to 3.5 nights in 2019, indicating Dubai’s appeal as a destination for longer-stay travellers. According to data from industry expert Amadeus, search and booking volumes for Dubai remained steady from September 2021 to April 2023, with searches and bookings to Dubai during January to April 2023 nearing pre-pandemic levels and especially close to the high numbers seen during the Expo and pre-World Cup 2022 period.