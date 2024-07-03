Dubai: As millions of people worldwide, including UAE residents, pack their bags for Europe, Uber announced Wednesday the launch of 'Uber Yacht' services in six cities across the continent. The American ride-share company said in a statement that it would launch its yacht services in Ibiza, Venice, Athens, Paris, Corfu and Santorini.

The service also allows holidaymakers to pre-book a private yacht for the day directly via the Uber app. Uber Yacht will offer groups of up to 8 people the opportunity to sail around in a Sunseeker Yacht for just €200 (Dh792.4) per person in Ibiza.

Each 8-hour trip comes with its skipper, a complimentary bottle of beverages and locally sourced artisan snacks.

Anabel Diaz, Vice President of EMEA Mobility at Uber, said, "At Uber, we want our customers to go anywhere, wherever they are travelling. This summer, we are adding a series of bucket-list-worthy nautical experiences to the Uber app in some of Europe's hottest destinations, helping holidaymakers make the most of their trip on the high seas."

Anabel said, "Whether sailing around Ibiza in your private yacht or experiencing the Venetian Lagoon by boat, we're thrilled to add some Uber magic to our customers' holidays this summer."

Uber Yacht will be available for pre-booking via Uber Reserve in Ibiza starting July 26, requiring a minimum of 24 hours notice, and will be available throughout August.

Additionally, in July, Uber will introduce a first-of-its-kind water transport service in Venice. Customers can use the app to summon an on-demand Limo Boat to navigate the Venetian Lagoon. Priced from €120 (Dh475.5) per trip, the service can accommodate up to six people and will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Later in July, Uber Boat in Greece will expand its service from Mykonos to Athens, Corfu, and Santorini.

This summer, visitors to Paris can enjoy an Uber Cruise, a free one-hour private tour on an all-electric boat down the Seine.