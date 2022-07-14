Dubai: Sharjah investment authority Shurooq is gearing for further action with a new adventure tourism project in Khorfakkan. The project, expected be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, will feature a zipline, giant swing, a dry-slide track, hiking tracks, mountain bike tracks, and other amenities.
The destination, which will overlook the Luluyah Beach, will also include an observation deck and a restaurant on the mountain top that offers breathtaking views of the landscape, and the adventure track routes. Shurooq’s acting CEO Ahmed Al Qaseer unveiled the details of the adventure project, being developed adjacent to the Soueifa mountain in Khorfakkan.
Al Qaseer said that the project ‘enriches the expansive portfolio developed by Shurooq’ and offers solutions to ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences on the East Coast. “The project’s unique location brings together entertainment, sports, leisure, and adventure at one destination,” he added