Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Red Sea sustainable tourism project has joined Serandipians, a community of luxury travel and hospitality organisations, making it one of the few travel destinations to do so before their official opening.
The Red Sea, a flagship destination developed by Red Sea Global, is a regenerative tourism destination along the west coast of Saudi Arabia.
It’s one of the first Saudi tourism destinations to join Serandipians, a network of travel designers dedicated to providing bespoke journeys to travellers looking for unique experiences.
“The Red Sea is set to welcome travellers to Saudi Arabia as one of the world’s few remaining unspoilt gems. Our partnership with Serandipians will help us bring regenerative tourism to the world and demonstrate a new kind of sustainable development that aims to enhance natural capital and benefit the environment in which we operate,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.
The project
The Red Sea is on track to welcome its first guests in 2023 when the first hotels open. Phase one, which includes 16 hotels, will be complete in 2024.
Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.
The destination sits over 28,000 sqkm of pristine lands and waters and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 islands. The destination also features mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient culture and heritage sites.