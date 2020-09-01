Dubai: Park Hyatt Dubai, one of the more popular hospitality destinations in the city, is again welcoming guests.
The 225-room hotel, which closed in early June due to the pandemic, first opened its doors in 2005 and was also the first Park Hyatt property in the UAE. A long standing favourite for many UAE residents due to its understated design is marking the reopening with special deals for guests who book to stay now until November 30.
This deal is inclusive of breakfast at Brasserie du Park, as well as access to their manmade Lagoon Beach and 20 per cent off at the spa and restaurants. Additionally, for those looking for a daytime getaway minus the overnight stay, the hotel is offering a “daycation” package for two with access to its lagoon pool for Dh850, inclusive of a lagoon beach room from 10am to 7pm, Dh200 F&B credit, complimentary Park Hyatt beach bag and a water melon.
Park Hyatt Dubai will also be offering special COVID-19 related services including an in-room COVID-19 test.