Deserted by tourists, a hotel in Vienna gave itself a temporary one-night-only makeover, turning itself into an outdoor concert hall.
Image Credit: AFP
The guest bedrooms, which have stood empty during the coronavirus lockdown, were transformed into opera boxes for an evening, and the hotel courtyard into a stage to create a rare moment of joy in the city of music.
Image Credit: AFP
Two opera singers and a string ensemble were invited to play at the Hotel Zeitgeist.
Image Credit: AFP
Monika Medek and the Camerata Carnutum orchestra perform for guests of Zeitgeist Hotel during a window concert (Fensterkonzert) in Vienna.
Image Credit: AFP
As they performed in the courtyard, the spectators looked on from the windows of 40 or so rooms which they had rented for the evening.
Image Credit: AFP
And they approved, showering applause on to the head of the tuxedoed conductor and his elegant soprano Monika Medek.
Image Credit: AFP
Paid bookings for the "window concert" were sold out in three days, hotel director Andreas Purtscher told AFP.
Image Credit: AFP
Purtscher said the concert was intended to give the artists the opportunity to perform again and "to help people get out, to find a sense of normality in their contact with others".
Image Credit: AFP
He hoped it would "remove some of the fear associated with the period of restrictions".
Image Credit: AFP
Guests of Zeitgeist Hotel listen from their rooms to singers Monika Medek and Dagmar Dekanovsky and the Camerata Carnutum orchestra, during a window concert (Fensterkonzert) in Vienna.
Image Credit: AFP