What the new guidelines suggest

* Provide appropriate mental health support within the organisational structure to the extent possible. This could include access to professional and specialised support through the local health authority and/or the business itself.

* Develop leave policies that offer equivalent time off and/or concessions for mental health and physical health - and without prejudice.

* Develop feedback systems that allow employees to share if and how the current systems are working well and not working well to meet staff needs.

* Foster an environment that respects the value of wellbeing, at all levels of the organisation, and does not ostracise those with mental health conditions whether common or less common.

* Consider incorporating intentional wellness elements in the design of new buildings, offices, locations, and/or spaces, where possible.

* Engage with like-minded businesses and associations to share best practice and improve support for and awareness of mental health.