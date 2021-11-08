Dubai: Mexican tall ship, Cuauhtémoc, is sailing in for Expo 2020’s Mexico National Day on November 10.
Fondly known as ‘Ambassador’ and ‘Gentleman of the Seas’, the naval vessel docked at Port Rashid on November 8. Cuauhtémoc has sailed 775,000 miles, and completed more than 6,000 trips over 39 years, circumventing the world four times. The expedition is named ‘Expo 2020 Dubai’ and has a crew of 258.
The ship voyaged through the Arabian Gulf before its arrival here. On its journey to Dubai, the Cuauhtémoc stopped in Panama, US, Spain, and Greece. After Dubai, the Mexican ship will sail to Malta, Spain and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, where it will complete its journey.