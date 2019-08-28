This came even as occupancy rates inched up by 11.8 percentage points year-on-year to reach 66.7 per cent in June 2019, according to the latest Hotel Benchmark Survey Report from EY.

Revenue per available room, however, rose in June by 8.4 per cent to reach Dh324. Abu Dhabi’s hotels saw nearly stable room rates, which reached Dh301 in June — down 0.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. This was as occupancy rates also rose in the capital by 12.9 percentage points to 69.1 per cent.