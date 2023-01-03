Dubai: Emirates sealed an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas to promote tourism to the Caribbean archipelago, it said on Tuesday. The airline and The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism will embark on joint initiatives to boost visitor traffic into the islands from key markets across Emirates’ network.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive and Tony Joudi, Ambassador of The Bahamas to the UAE and the State of Qatar at the Emirates Group Headquarters.

“Through our partnerships with United and Air Canada, we look forward to playing a key role in promoting The Bahamas as a key leisure destination,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive. “Our global customers from across our network can enjoy Emirates’ services to our points in North America and benefit from enhanced connectivity and access to the islands.”

Under the MoU, both parties will partner on joint promotional campaigns to benefit the airline and boost tourist arrivals into The Bahamas. The agreement will see also marketing activities including media and trade familiarization trips and the development of tailor-made tour packages. Both parties have also agreed to explore opportunities to collaborate on joint advertising campaigns to promote the West Indies destination.

“The economy at large will benefit from a further boost to tourism and our country has made significant investments in infrastructure to accommodate the anticipated boom in tourism,” said Tony Joudi, Ambassador of The Bahamas to the UAE and the State of Qatar. “On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas and the nation’s people, we look forward to organising a familiarisation trip early this year for influencers and media to experience first-hand the best of our nation’s offerings and highlight it as a top tourist destination to their audiences.”

Here’s how you can get to The Bahamas

Emirates currently flies to 12 points in the US in addition to Toronto. Emirates’ customers from across its global network can utilise its services to fly to US destinations such as Houston, Chicago, or Newark before connecting to Nassau on United. Travellers can also fly to The Bahamas via Toronto, with Canada’s national carrier Air Canada, which activated its codeshare partnership in November.