Dubai: Emirates airline announced that Munich flights on Tuesday have been cancelled.
The airline posted the update on their website and added that customers who have connection flights with Emirates to Munich would be stopped before boarding from their place of origin on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 5 and 6).
Germany’s second-busiest airport was forced to closed on Friday night, causing knock-on cancellations throughout on Saturday in Frankfurt, the country’s biggest hub. Switzerland and Austria experienced snow disruption too.
Emirates added, "Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements." Customers who booked directly with Emirates can contact local offices for rebooking options.
Emirates also cancelled flights to Chennai on Monday and Tuesday because of the adverse weather conditions in the city. Citing heavy rainfall and flooding in Chennai, the airline added that further updates would be given based on the latest weather conditions.