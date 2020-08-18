Dubai: Dubai will be receiving its first cruise travelers “by the fall”, according to P&O Marinas, the DP World company. A draft safety protocol for the cruise industry will be released short.
Dubai is “open for business and looking forward to receiving tourists,” a statement said.
“The precautionary measures and safety protocols that are being formulated for cruise tourism will be implemented when cruise ships arrive in Dubai during the forthcoming season,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism. “We can assure cruise tourists of the highest global safety standards at every stage of their travel journey from the time they disembark in Dubai to the point they depart from our cruise terminals.”
Dented first-half
The global cruise industry was severely damaged as the pandemic spread and countries put restrictions on ships docking. Any updating of safety protocols would go some way towards reassuring passengers to head back to the ships and go destination hopping.
According to Almarri, “The cruise sector in Dubai has always shown great potential and the sustainable year-on-year growth. Since the reopening of the city to tourists on 7 July, we are encouraged by the response and continue to welcome visitors to the city.
"We expect to see cruise ships bringing tourists back to Dubai once all the relevant protocols are in place. Dubai Tourism has also put together an impressive excursion itinerary as part of efforts to position the city as the cruise tourism destination of choice for international cruise travellers.”