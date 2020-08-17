1 of 8
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement yesterday, has bought himself a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to mark his retreat from international cricket. A photo posted by his wife Sakshi on her Instagram page show bits of the American classic parked in his garage, while a video shared on the social platform shows the car being driven inside the cricketers sprawling estate in India.
In the shared photo, Dhoni’s Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow can be seen parked right next to the Trans Am.
The former Indian team captain is known for his love of cars and motorbikes. He famously bought and restored a Nissan 4W73, popularly known as the Jonga 1 Ton.
The Tonga was used by the Indian Army and is based on Nissan’s Patrol 60. The green military truck was bought by Dhoni and restored to pristine condition.
This photo, widely shared on social media, shows Dhoni and his daughter giving the Tonga some TLC!
His penchant for unusual vehicles was in focus when he was in the news for buying a Swaraj tractor to drive around in his farm.
Dhoni is often seen driving around in a Hummer H2, while his garage also has a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a 6.2-litre V8, an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, a Land Rover Freelander 2 and a Mitsubishi Pajero.
His motorbike collection includes a Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350, Royal Enfield Machismo, Suzuki Shogun, Ducati 1098, BSA Goldstar, and a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 among others.
