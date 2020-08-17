1 of 6
McLaren Automotive clearly believes that the best way to make sure the brand remains appealing to future generations of car buyers is to catch them young. And what better way to do that than give young racers a taste of what the brand has to offer and ingrain it into the minds. The new, track-focused electrified model for junior racing drivers; the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is just the right toll for that.
Image Credit: Supplied
Following the footsteps of the McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ launched last year, the new Senna ‘Ride-On’ is modelled on McLaren’s most extreme track car, bearing the name of three-time McLaren Formula 1 World Champion, the legendary Ayrton Senna.
Image Credit: Supplied
The McLaren Senna Ride-On is available in five authentic McLaren paint colours: black, white, Mira orange, Vega blue and Memphis red. A sixth, special edition colour – exclusive to McLaren retailers – of yellow with green accents takes inspiration from the colours of Ayrton Senna’s race helmet.
Image Credit: Supplied
The McLaren Senna Ride-On is aimed at 3 to 6-year-olds, and features working dihedral doors to allow easy access. Once inside, the young owner can start the car using the push-button which activates simulated McLaren Senna engine sounds. It has also got an infotainment system can access files from a USB device or SD card.
Image Credit: Supplied
McLaren says for precision handling, the model also features a working brake with brake light function, and is confident that the Senna ‘Ride-On’ is set to become one of the most coveted automotive toys of 2020.
Image Credit: Supplied
And for a mini McLaren racer, it’s priced rather reasonably at £375 (Dh1,800) in the UK market, and is available to order now at McLaren Retailers and selected toy retailers.
Image Credit: Supplied