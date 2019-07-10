Dubai: Dubai Business Events, the city’s official convention bureau, secured 118 wins in the first half of 2019 for events to be hosted in Dubai over the coming years.

The events include conferences and meetings, and are expected to attract 75,288 delegates from around the world. The number of delegates attending marks a 17 per cent increase from the number of those attending events hosted in Dubai in the first half of 2018.

Essam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the events bureau is working with stakeholders to ensure that the city has enough capabilities to cater to various business events.