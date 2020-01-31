Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Hotel establishment revenues in the Abu Dhabi emirate increased 3.5 per cent to Dh1.84 billion in Q4 2019 from Dh1.774 billion during the comparable period of 2018, according to data released by the Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi.

The growth is reflective of the high performance of the sector since the beginning of the year and the increasing tourist volume in the UAE capital thanks to its integrated infrastructure and multi-faceted sightseeing attractions.

In more detail, hotel guests rose to 1.338 million during the reference period, ratcheting the occupancy rate to 79.6 per cent, with hotel nights up 1.4 per cent to 3,630 compared to the same period in 2018.

Up to 1.165 million guests came from the Abu Dhabi Region, 135,000 from Al Ain Region and 38,000 from Al Dhafra Region.