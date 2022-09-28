Dubai CommerCity
Top sectors in focus
● Household goods
● Information and communication
● Textiles, clothing and footwear
● AI, VR and AR
● Coding and programming
● Metaverse technologies
Number of businesses operating in the free zone
● More than 170
Competitive packages and offers for start-ups
● It offers last-mile delivery solutions with pre-negotiated rates from the region’s leading 3PLs
Top 5 success factors of Dubai Commercity
● The first and leading free zone in the region dedicated to digital commerce
● Comprehensive turnkey solutions for businesses to run effectively and seamlessly
● Strategic location next to Dubai International Airport
● World-class infrastructure that incorporates the latest technologies
● Benefits and incentives
Contact details
Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA)
Top sectors in focus
● Industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime industry, food park, global logistics and accelerator hub
Number of businesses operating in the free zone
● More than 7,000
Number of licences issued in 2022
● More than 600 new licences issued
Competitive packages and offers for start-ups
Packages start at Dh8,800, which include
● Banking consultation
● Tailor-made licence activities
● Flexible visa quota
● Online services for visa application
● Food safety and quality training, food testing and lab services, consultancy and certification services.
● Engagement with experts, consultants, and business investors
● Coaching and mentoring for 100 per cent compliance.
Top success factors
● Business set-up in less than 60 minutes
● Access to over 300 online services for visas, renewals and other services
● Flexible visa quota
● Competitive lease rates for industrial plots, prefabricated warehouses and office units
● On-site labour accommodation with recreation centres
● An array of licences, including commercial, service and industrial
Contact details
● Hfza.ae; 06 526 3333
IFZA
● IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international free zone community in the UAE, optimising the country’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure. IFZA differentiates itself with its multinational approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its professional partners and a strategic network of government and non-government stakeholders.
Business licences
● Business owners can rely on a multinational, multilingual team who can advise on thousands of business activities within three distinct types: Professional, Commercial and Industrial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.
Value-added services
● Based in the IFZA Business Park in Dubai, IFZA continues to support business needs beyond company formation within its unique ecosystem that includes world-class corporate training, corporate banking assistance, health insurance coverage, modern commercial real estate, office design and fit-out, corporate transport, event management services, and more.
Contact details
● Ifza.com; 800-IFZA (4392); 04 228 5285
Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA)
Top sectors in focus
● Logistics, food and agriculture, retail, petrochemicals, automotive, electronics and electrical, FMCG, pharmaceutical
Number of businesses operating in the free zone
● More than 9,000
Top 5 success factors of JAFZA
● Adjacent to the region’s largest port
● Multimodal connectivity offering unique logistical solutions
● Integrated digital service offerings
● Spread over 57 sq km of industry-specific clusters
● $124 billion worth of trade facilitated through Jafza in 2021
Contact details
Jafza.ae; 800 52392
KEZAD
Advantages
● KEZAD Group offers some of the most competitive free zone business set-up packages in the UAE.
● Ideal location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai
● Annual and multi-year packages
● Start-up packages include shared work stations or dedicated offices, free internet and Wi-Fi, one-stop-shop services and company set-up in 24 hours
● Scalable business facilities
● Optional dual licence to operate outside the free zone in Abu Dhabi
Special packages
● SME start-up packages start at Dh9,450 (VAT included)
Contact details
● Kezadgroup.com; 800 10 20 30
Meydan Free Zone
● Meydan Free Zone is the visionary concept of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
● Aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from its affordable pricing, premium location, and flexible visa options. It offers options to choose from 1,500 business activities.
Some of its successful, low-cost business ideas are:
● E-commerce
● General trading
● Management consultancy
● Digital marketing
Number of businesses operating in the free zone
● More than 3,000 companies have set up at Meydan Free Zone, with over 1,200 licences issued in 2022 alone.
Competitive packages for start-ups
● At Meydan Free Zone, start-ups requiring no visas can begin operating from as little as Dh12,500. This package includes an LLC-FZ trade licence, 3 business activities, a lease agreement, and a Dh500 cashback voucher.
Contact details
Meydanfz.ae; 800 FZ1(391)
SAIF Zone
Top sectors in focus
● Gold, diamond and precious metals, advanced manufacturing, aviation, textile and garments, perfumes and cosmetics, food and beverage
Contact details
Saif-zone.com; 06 5178 248/ 361
Sharjah Media City (SHAMS)
Key sectors represented
● Despite being a media free zone, Shams offers over 150 business activities across various sectors.
5 successful brands that have set up shops since its launch
● Virtualeyes – AR and VR technology
● iBrand Connect – Media tech and robotics
● WeTel Television – Television and media
● Roots and Wings Learning – EdTech and gamification
● Studio 52 – Media production
Packages and offers
● Free visa for life on selected licence packages
● Media licences (including e-commerce) starting at Dh5,750
● Up to 50 per cent off on multi-year licence packages
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
● Complimentary exhibition space offered to Shams clients at major events
● Shams organises various networking and business matching initiatives
Contact details
Shams.ae; 800-SHAMS (74267)