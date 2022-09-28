Dubai CommerCity

● Information and communication

● Textiles, clothing and footwear

● AI, VR and AR

● Coding and programming

● Metaverse technologies

Number of businesses operating in the free zone

● More than 170

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● It offers last-mile delivery solutions with pre-negotiated rates from the region’s leading 3PLs

Top 5 success factors of Dubai Commercity

● The first and leading free zone in the region dedicated to digital commerce

● Comprehensive turnkey solutions for businesses to run effectively and seamlessly

● Strategic location next to Dubai International Airport

● World-class infrastructure that incorporates the latest technologies

● Benefits and incentives

Contact details

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA)

Top sectors in focus

● Industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime industry, food park, global logistics and accelerator hub

Number of businesses operating in the free zone

● More than 7,000

Number of licences issued in 2022

● More than 600 new licences issued

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

Packages start at Dh8,800, which include

● Banking consultation

● Tailor-made licence activities

● Flexible visa quota

● Online services for visa application

● Food safety and quality training, food testing and lab services, consultancy and certification services.

● Engagement with experts, consultants, and business investors

● Coaching and mentoring for 100 per cent compliance.

Top success factors

● Business set-up in less than 60 minutes

● Access to over 300 online services for visas, renewals and other services

● Flexible visa quota

● Competitive lease rates for industrial plots, prefabricated warehouses and office units

● On-site labour accommodation with recreation centres

● An array of licences, including commercial, service and industrial

Contact details

● Hfza.ae; 06 526 3333

IFZA

● IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international free zone community in the UAE, optimising the country’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure. IFZA differentiates itself with its multinational approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its professional partners and a strategic network of government and non-government stakeholders.

Business licences

● Business owners can rely on a multinational, multilingual team who can advise on thousands of business activities within three distinct types: Professional, Commercial and Industrial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.

Value-added services

● Based in the IFZA Business Park in Dubai, IFZA continues to support business needs beyond company formation within its unique ecosystem that includes world-class corporate training, corporate banking assistance, health insurance coverage, modern commercial real estate, office design and fit-out, corporate transport, event management services, and more.

Contact details

● Ifza.com; 800-IFZA (4392); 04 228 5285

Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA)

Top sectors in focus

● Logistics, food and agriculture, retail, petrochemicals, automotive, electronics and electrical, FMCG, pharmaceutical

Number of businesses operating in the free zone

● More than 9,000

Top 5 success factors of JAFZA

● Adjacent to the region’s largest port

● Multimodal connectivity offering unique logistical solutions

● Integrated digital service offerings

● Spread over 57 sq km of industry-specific clusters

● $124 billion worth of trade facilitated through Jafza in 2021

Contact details

Jafza.ae; 800 52392

KEZAD

Advantages

● KEZAD Group offers some of the most competitive free zone business set-up packages in the UAE.

● Ideal location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

● Annual and multi-year packages

● Start-up packages include shared work stations or dedicated offices, free internet and Wi-Fi, one-stop-shop services and company set-up in 24 hours

● Scalable business facilities

● Optional dual licence to operate outside the free zone in Abu Dhabi

Special packages

● SME start-up packages start at Dh9,450 (VAT included)

Contact details

● Kezadgroup.com; 800 10 20 30

Meydan Free Zone

● Meydan Free Zone is the visionary concept of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

● Aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from its affordable pricing, premium location, and flexible visa options. It offers options to choose from 1,500 business activities.

Some of its successful, low-cost business ideas are:

● E-commerce

● General trading

● Management consultancy

● Digital marketing

Number of businesses operating in the free zone

● More than 3,000 companies have set up at Meydan Free Zone, with over 1,200 licences issued in 2022 alone.

Competitive packages for start-ups

● At Meydan Free Zone, start-ups requiring no visas can begin operating from as little as Dh12,500. This package includes an LLC-FZ trade licence, 3 business activities, a lease agreement, and a Dh500 cashback voucher.

Contact details

SAIF Zone

Top sectors in focus

● Gold, diamond and precious metals, advanced manufacturing, aviation, textile and garments, perfumes and cosmetics, food and beverage

Contact details

Saif-zone.com; 06 5178 248/ 361

Sharjah Media City (SHAMS)

Key sectors represented

● Despite being a media free zone, Shams offers over 150 business activities across various sectors.

5 successful brands that have set up shops since its launch

● Virtualeyes – AR and VR technology

● iBrand Connect – Media tech and robotics

● WeTel Television – Television and media

● Roots and Wings Learning – EdTech and gamification

● Studio 52 – Media production

Packages and offers

● Free visa for life on selected licence packages

● Media licences (including e-commerce) starting at Dh5,750

● Up to 50 per cent off on multi-year licence packages

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

● Complimentary exhibition space offered to Shams clients at major events

● Shams organises various networking and business matching initiatives