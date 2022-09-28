At IFZA, we’ve had the immense honour of powering the business setup of thousands of businesses for the past five years. But we have never stopped at just providing the fast and efficient Free Zone company setup in Dubai.

As we develop close relationships with members of our Free Zone community, we continue to find areas where we can add value and equip them with effective tools to succeed. This motivates us to expand our support system so business owners can focus on flourishing while together with our Professional Partners, we take care of the rest of their needs.

Our commitment to continuous progress is manifested through the dynamic IFZA ecosystem, a constantly growing network of value-adding services that are designed to support the growth of our community members.

THE IFZA ECOSYSTEM

IFZA CARES

IFZA’s dedicated CSR division is established to make a positive contribution to the social, economic and environmental welfare of UAE

IFZA ACADEMY

Registered with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the IFZA Academy is the first and only training institute of its kind within and beyond the Free Zone industry

IFZA LOYALTY

IFZA’s loyalty programme comprises of IFZA Elite designed for our Professional Partners and IFZA Rewards for our licensees and employees

IFZA PROPERTY

IFZA Property provides businesses inspiring real estate solutions that are strategically located inside the IFZA Business Park

IFZA LIFE

IFZA Life provides uniquely tailored health insurance packages exclusively for IFZA Free Zone companies

IFZA MENTORSHIP

Strategically designed programs that provide entrepreneurs with access to business experts

IFZA EVENTS

Community engagement in business and beyond through platforms such as polo, golf, majlis, bowling, and others

IFZA FIT OUT

Dedicated team on hand to provide customized design and setup of office interiors for IFZA Business Park tenants

IFZA MOTORS

Exclusive corporate transport services for IFZA Professional Partners

IFZA MONEY

An exclusive range of services to assist IFZA Licensees in the opening of corporate bank accounts and other payment facilities

IFZA BUSINESS PARK: A WORLD-CLASS HUB FOR ENTREPRENEURS

Global businesses and entrepreneurs now have the advantage of locating their offices inside an all-inclusive address designed to support their journey towards success.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s innovation-focused districts, the IFZA Business Park is situated inside Dubai’s first smart city that features state-of-the-art LEED platinum-certified buildings.

From fully furnished on-demand flexi-desks, and personalised offices, to modern warehouses, our commercial real estate solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses throughout their various stages of growth.

Tenants of the IFZA Business Park also enjoy a wide range of value-added services and features, including high-speed Wi-Fi connection, ample parking, use of meeting rooms, and event spaces for up to 200 participants. This is complemented by a range of residential, commercial, retail, fitness and health, and hospitality facilities that are conveniently located within the immediate vicinity.

IFZA MONEY: PROFESSIONAL BANKING ASSISTANCE WITHIN REACH

While the opening of corporate bank accounts may be a critical challenge for many businesses in the UAE, IFZA established a new division, IFZA Money to support the needs of IFZA-registered companies.

IFZA Money establishes key relationships with UAE banking institutions such as Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide vital assistance in the opening of their bank accounts.

We are also set to launch additional cross-border, multi-currency banking solutions to continue empowering IFZA Professional Partners, Licensed Companies and entrepreneurs to reach a global scale.

IFZA LIFE: SIMPLIFIED HEALTH COVERAGE

To support and motivate SMEs, IFZA Life ensures peace of mind for IFZA Licensees and their dependents by offering them medical coverage when they set up their businesses with us.

Offered in partnership with Prime Insurance Brokers (PIB) and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), IFZA Life provides bespoke medical insurance solutions with exceptional benefits at competitive premiums, across five easy-to-understand tiers.

IFZA MOTORS: CORPORATE TRANSPORT WITHIN REACH

IFZA Professional Partners also gain exclusive access to services from a modern fleet of cars and transport solutions to support their business.

CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY SUPPORT FOR LICENSEES

With data becoming an increasingly valuable asset, we continue to provide opportunities for IFZA-registered companies with access to technology that will optimise their business operations through a strategic collaboration with Zoho, a global technology company that offers award-winning online productivity, collaboration, and business applications.

This collaboration provides IFZA-registered companies with bespoke entry to Zoho One, the comprehensive operating system that enables businesses to perform all their functions on a single cloud-based platform that can be accessed from anywhere.