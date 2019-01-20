Dubai: A delegation of investors from Syria met with their Emirati counterparts to discuss investment opportunities and ways to enhance commercial ties between the two countries.
The discussions, which were held in Abu Dhabi, focused on opportunities in Syria’s trade, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, logistics, and renewable energy sectors. They were part of the inaugural UAE-Syria Private Sector Forum.
Mohammad Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry — both of which organised the forum — highlighted the interest from the UAE business community in Syria’s private sector.
Al Rumaithi stressed the importance of building commercial partnerships between the sides, adding that the forum brought together investors to discuss growing business ties.