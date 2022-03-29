With 25 years of expertise, Business Link is one of the leading business consultants in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It has a team of well-connected public relations officers and highly experienced corporate advisors with extensive knowledge in the operational framework of the UAE.

We have assisted more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and foreign investors to start their businesses, helping them from deciding on the business activity and the most suitable jurisdiction to trade licence and corporate structure based on their business plans. The company takes care of all the legal formalities and documentation so that the client could have a stress-free focus on their business.

As an entrepreneur in and outside the UAE, you can rely 100 per cent on the services of Business Link for your successful entrepreneurial journey. As a business consultant, we offer a wide range of services that includes:

1. All company related work such as business set-up, liquidation and external government approvals (UAE and KSA)

2. Local sponsor and local service agent

3. PRO services, which include visa services, licence, Ejari, custom registration, embassy services, OHC, GDRFA, and legal typing and attestation

4. Bookkeeping and accounting

5. VAT filing

6. Assistance in opening a bank account

As evident from the above-mentioned list of offerings, Business Link ensures that your business is well-handled legally and operationally. We help you to set up a business from the first brick. We will discuss your vision, mission, requirements, and the role we can play in turning your business dream into reality.

Our mission is to guide our clients with best business set-up solutions that suit the client’s requirements.

We are a team of business experts, assisting foreign investors and entrepreneurs to get the best company formation services, based on their business activity and plan that can drive their business growth. We are passionate about delivering the best services, ensuring our clients have a smooth start to their entrepreneurial journey.

5 simple steps to setting up a business in Dubai

Whether you are looking for financial advisory or planning for business set-up in Dubai, Business Link assists you in getting everything done in a few steps.

1. Sending enquiry

2. Get free consultation from business set-up experts and finalise the business activity

3. Make the initial payment to start the process

4. Submit the required documents

5. Proceed for company incorporation

Image Credit: Supplied

Why choose Business Link

We are one of the leading business set-up firms in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Our aim is to provide the best client services during the establishment of your company and offer valuable insights to help you throughout the entire process of your business. It is a tedious process to set up a business, however, it comes with great benefits. Business Link is determined to make the process faster and easier for you by offering all the required and relevant services.

Here are some other reasons why our services stand out:

1. Easily approachable

2. Highly experienced professionals

3. Quality service

4. Cost-effective, reliable and transparent services