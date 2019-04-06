The exhibition, held under the patronage of Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE SME Council, will take place on April 29 and 30 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC. The event is being organised in strategic partnership with funding programs for young people, entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, SMEs, across the country.

The event aims to provide the necessary support, guidance and advice needed to stimulate the economic growth of the SME sector. It is part of the Ministry of Economy’s strategic efforts to increase the contribution of the SME sector to the national economy, where the current share of the sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in 2018 is estimated to be at about 53 per cent. The exhibition will boost national efforts aimed at raising contributions to 60 per cent by 2021, in line with the objectives of the national agenda.