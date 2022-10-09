His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account to welcome international delegates and technology companies to Gitex Global 2022, which will kick off on Monday.

“The world’s largest technology exhibition will kick off tomorrow over an area of two million square feet with the participation of 5,000 companies from 90 countries. Among participating companies are 35 startups that are valued at $1 billion each,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Gitex Global, which started in 1981, has put Dubai on the global map of technology, which tops the list of Dubai’s priorities,” the Vice-President added.

A joint pavilion of more than 40 Dubai government and private entities will be welcoming guests at Gitex Global 2022.

Organised by Digital Dubai, the pavilion will help participating government entities and leaders in digitalisation from the private sector showcase a range of the most recent digital projects and services.

Digital Dubai will also present its latest developments and existing initiatives to drive the emirate’s integrated digital transformation through its four constituent entities -- Dubai Electronic Security Center, Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Data Establishment, and Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Digital Dubai, together with all government entities in the emirate, places great emphasis on participating in Gitex Global. The 2022 edition is a significant milestone in this prolonged partnership as we share with the world and the local community our latest strategies, plans, and initiatives for building the digital future that our wise leadership has envisioned for us - a future built on well-being, sustainability, and leadership through integrated, comprehensive digitalisation.

“Gitex Global brings the world’s decision-makers and technology and digital experts to share ideas and best practices to improve people’s lives in a digital future. We remain incredibly open to different visions, technologies, and concepts of the future.”

Younus Al Nasser. Assistant Director General at Digital Dubai and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment said that the data sector is undergoing rapid growth and development, being one of the most promising sectors in the world. “As data is growing in importance, we aim to harness data technologies to improve people’s lives and create distinctive social and economic value. Gitex Global is an important annual exhibition to highlight our achievements and future projects in the field of data while sharing experiences and the industry’s future trends.”

Furthermore, the Dubai government pavilion will host a series of seminars, workshops, and digital transformation project launches. On the sidelines, several partnerships, and memoranda of understanding to digitise life in Dubai will be signed.

Dubai Land, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Courts, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service‏, Department of Tourism and Economy, ‏Dubai Chambers, Dubai Sports Council, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Legal Affairs Department, Department of Finance, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Judicial Institute, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, International Humanitarian City, General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, and the Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation, are some of the entities participating at Gitex.