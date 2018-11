Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Injazat Services announced the establishment of the Sharjah Investors Services Centre.

The centre will provide services to investors looking to set up businesses in Sharjah, and will help facilitate investments across a range of sectors within the emirate.

Shurooq said the joint venture aims to build on Sharjah’s competitive advantages, and establish it as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the region.