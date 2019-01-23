Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, met with top technology executives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Shaikh Hamdan met with Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, as well as Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco. The crown prince said the UAE understands the “important role of technology” and is keen to enhance partnerships.
In his meeting with Apple’s Cook, Shaikh Hamdan said the UAE and Dubai present a model for development and offer incubators for innovation and technolog
y. He highlighted the important role of leading technology companies in developing the future of the digital economy.
The crown prince said technology companies actively contribute in developing the global economy by developing the technical infrastructure for digital investments and a knowledge-based economy.
At Davos, Shaikh Hamdan also attended the main session of the WEF, which is held under the theme, “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”