The increasing popularity of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia has pushed the Kingdom into the top 50 of a global index that ranks countries on electrification of vehicles.
The report by global consulting firm AlixPartners ranked Saudi Arabia in the top 50 for the first time in Q4 2021. The Kingdom moved into the 49th spot out of 73 countries surveyed globally for the quarter, up five places compared with Q4 2020, and up from the 50th spot in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, the UAE remained in the 38th place on the AlixPartners Automotive Electrification Index for the second quarter running.
Overall, the index showed that the global e-range – the index’s measure of progress in vehicle electrification based on the integral electric range of new electric vehicles sold – increased by 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter and hit a new all-time high. China remains the dominant leader in new electric vehicles based on e-range, accounting for 58 per cent of the total global e-range, with the US in second place at 10.9 per cent.
Every ninth vehicle sold in Q4 2021 worldwide was electric, equating to a global e-share (percentage of electric vehicles within total cars sold) of 11.7 per cent in Q4 2021, up from 9.1 per cent in Q3 2021. In terms of the leading manufacturers, Tesla continues to lead with an e-range share of 22.7 per cent whilst Chinese OEMs are gaining on their European rivals with BYD in second place followed by Volkswagen in third.
Alessandro Missaglia, Managing Director at AlixPartners Middle East, said: “Last year in October, we saw Saudi Arabia announce its net zero ambition, together with specific initiatives targeting an increase in electric vehicles. That the Kingdom continues to rise up the rankings of our Automotive Electrification Index, entering the top 50 for the first time, reflects this growing drive towards a sustainable future and I am sure that we will continue to see further progress in the coming years, underpinned by the government’s dedicated focus on the sector.”
“Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are taking action to start manufacture of electric vehicles in-country and to tap into the significant opportunity the electric vehicle market represents.”