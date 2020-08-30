Abu Dhabi: Following the consolidation of Mubadala’s financing, leasing and MRO businesses to create Sanad Group, the company on Sunday announced the appointment of its leadership team.
Troy Lambeth has been appointed as group chief executive officer and will continue to serve as CEO of Sanad Capital, which he has led since its launch in 2009.
Mansoor Janahi has also been appointed as the deputy group CEO, and will continue to serve as CEO of Sanad Aerotech and Sanad Powertech, which he has led since March 2018.
“Troy and Mansoor have been instrumental to Sanad’s growth and development. As a group, the combined companies will complement each other to deliver a range of comprehensive services and solutions that meet the challenges of a challenging sector,” said Badr Al Olama, chairman of Sanad, and executive director of aerospace at Mubadala.
“With significant developments that are taking place through fourth industrial revolution technologies, we are seeing new business models that are driven by major customer expectations,” he added.
The group’s launch in November 2019 was designed to build on Mubadala’s aerospace investments in engineering and leasing solutions excellence. The company will also focus on adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and big data.