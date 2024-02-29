UAE homeowners have embraced smart home security systems to help them keep an eye on their property and pets when they are away from home, providing customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing their homes are secure. With customisable whole home security solutions that can best fit different home types, from villas, apartments, townhouses and more, we want to keep families connected through our products and we are constantly innovating to meet our customers’ needs and adapt to current and emerging developments in home technology and security.
We are committed to making smart home security simple, offering a range of battery-powered and hardwired devices that offer both added security and peace of mind.
Moreover, we’re always looking at ways to make our devices even more useful for customers. For example, one of our latest innovations, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), comes with a manual Privacy Cover that disables audio and video recording when placed over the lens for added privacy and control.
The Head-to-Toe View on the new Battery Video Doorbell Plus gives you an expanded field of view from your front door and check on packages left at your doorstep. With the Package Alerts feature (available with a Ring Protect subscription), you’ll get real-time alerts whenever a package is detected in your designated package zone.
Available on the Ring app, Ring Protect is a comprehensive subscription service that unlocks additional features such as Snapshot Capture and allows users to save, share and download video recordings of their events for up to 180 days.
There are two tiers of the Ring Protect subscription, Basic and Plus. Protect Basic covers one device, whereas Plus can be used to cover multiple devices, and every Video Doorbell, Security Camera and Alarm Pack comes with a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect Basic.
Ring Protect Plus subscribers can also avail of exclusive features such as Live View Picture-in-Picture and Multi-Cam Live View. Additionally, Priority Alerts is a new subscription feature available for iOS users with a Protect Plus subscription which allows users to receive alerts when their mobile device is in Do Not Disturb mode.