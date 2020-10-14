From left- David Regueiro, Ranny Muasher, Mohammad Motavasel and Mimoun Assraoui Image Credit: Supplied

CART empowers its exclusive partners with industry expertise and innovative tools

To meet rapidly increasing demand in the Middle East, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, an international leading residency and citizenship by investment advisory, has recently introduced its ‘Certified Agent of RIF Trust’ (CART) Programme. Through a series of in-depth training sessions and an array of bespoke tools at their fingertips, the CART programme will empower RIF’s exclusive partners to thrive in the lucrative investment migration industry and create an additional revenue stream.

Experts estimate the value of the investment migration market worldwide to be US$21.4 billion in revenue and expect it to reach US$100 billion by 2025 if the 23% growth trend persists, according to a special report published by Investment Migration Insider.

Industry-leading support and innovative tools

RIF Trust’s dedicated B2B team is led by industry veterans David Regueiro, Ranny Muasher and Mohammad Motavasel, with a collective 25 years of experience, offering 24/7 industry leading support for all its CART partners. The CART programme ensures partners are given comprehensive live or online training on the leading citizenship and EU residency programmes available.

“In addition to offering our partners new online payment options for clients, we are also giving our CART partners access to a new innovative feature – the Programme Estimate Tool (PET). Unlike other widely available tools that give a general price a client can expect to pay, the PET gives RIF’s partners the power to instantly generate and share a 100% accurate and detailed quotation for a client from any desktop or mobile which includes the staged payments. The PET is automatically updated each day with any regulatory or price changes ensuring the tool can be a trusted resource,” explains Group COO David Regueiro.

Association with a government licensed company with a global presence

RIF Trust is a proud government-authorised and licensed agent for each of the programmes that it offers.

With its headquarters based in Dubai, the company is an international leading advisory that operates offices in 14 different countries including Anguilla, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Germany, Lebanon, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, South Korea, UAE, UK and Vietnam.

An additional revenue stream for agents

CART is designed to provide a sustainable additional revenue stream for partners with access to high net worth individuals.