Dubai: With the roll-out of its Prime subscription services in the UAE, Amazon is finally ready to take on the competition on two fronts — in e-retailing, where it dominates, and Web-based TV services, where it will take on the entrenched Netflix and StarzPlay.

The launch of Prime — which allows members preferential rates and delivery schedules — had been a subject of speculation right from the moment Amazon acquired souq.com in March of 2017. But once souq.com formally transformed into Amazon.ae last month, it was only a question of time when Prime became available in these markets. (The Prime video streaming had been available for some time as a standalone offering.) On July 11, Amazon finally introduced the full services, clubbing free shipping, web TV, video game benefits with “Twitch Prime”, and exclusive offers open only to members. The target is to get a lock-in on shoppers through what is essentially a loyalty programme.

An annual Prime membership costs Dh140.

Industry sources say Prime could bring about changes in shopper habits in these markets.