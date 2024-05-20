Stock-Gold-(Dubai)
Gold sure is burning bright, price-wise. Analysts are now recasting their projections on how soon gold will get to $2,500 an ounce - and even $2,600.

Dubai: Gold shoppers in the UAE and elsewhere are confronting a new possibility – prices could well take a shot at zooming towards $2,600 an ounce soon enough.

This morning (May 20), bullion is trading at $2,438, continuing from where it left off last Friday, when it shot past $2,400 again. So far this morning, gold is up nearly $20.

As for the UAE gold rate, it is currently at its new all-time high for 22K, at Dh270.75 a gram. That for 24K is 292.5 and Dh262 for 21K and Dh224.75 for 18K.

“Until last year, anything over Dh200 a gram for 22K was deemed as expensive by UAE gold shoppers,” said a jeweler. “Now, Dh200 is considered as ‘cheap’ for anyone considering a purchase. That’s how things have changed in the last 4 months.”

