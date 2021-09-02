Dubai: The UAE supermarket retailer Spinneys is going back to its roots. The brand has gone in for a complete overhaul of its King Faisal Road store in Sharjah, which, incidentally, is also the first location in the UAE.
The 22,000 square feet store is now equipped with ‘Arabesque-inspired interiors’ as Spinneys starts the rollout of new store experiences. And in a nod to current trends in the supermarket space, the King Faisal Road facility also comes with a café, as operators work to extend the time spent by shoppers in-store.
“We remain dedicated to providing outstanding customer service at all times,” said Sunil Kumar, the CEO who had earlier worked as assistant store manager at the very same store. “We look forward to welcoming some familiar and new faces at the store.”
In its 60th year of operations in the UAE, Spinneys operates 65 stores here. "The current revamp is not part of a major rebranding – but a revamp in the design of the stores, bringing a fresh look with accents of Arabesque design," the CEO said. "This includes enhanced fittings for our fresh departments, expanded offerings and the introduction of Spinneys Kitchen Cafe - for an altogether improved shopping experience for our customers. The core brand that has stood for the best quality, superior service, and freshness, remains in place."