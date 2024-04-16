Dubai: The supermarket operator Spinneys will pay 70 per cent of its profit after tax to shareholders, the Dubai headquartered company has confirmed. Dividends will be paid in April and October, with the first of these to be made in October this year as H1-2024 payout.

"The company will endeavour to maintain a dividend pay-out ratio of 70 per cent," Spinneys said in a statement.

"The dividend policy is designed to reflect the company's expectation of cash flows and expected long-term earnings potential, while allowing Spinneys to retain sufficient capital to fund ongoing operating requirements and continued investment for long-term growth."

Spinneys, which operates more than 70 outlets in the UAE, confirmed plans to float 25 per cent and then list on DFM. The subscription for the retail investor tranche starts April 23.

Spinneys, which has plans to expand its reach into Saudi Arabia shortly, says it is 'well-positioned to capitalise on the robust economic landscape of the UAE'.

“Having begun our story in Dubai in the early 1960s, we are proud to be taking another significant step in our journey," said Ali Saeed Juma Al Bwardy, founder and Chairman of Spinneys. "Ours is a brand with huge ambition, positioned to flourish in the GCC’s most attractive and fast-growing markets.

"Our IPO represents an opportunity for investors to be part of our next stage of growth and we are excited to embark on a new chapter, bringing our fresh opportunity to a wider shareholder base.”

Ingredients for more success post-IPO

"While the UAE’s population is projected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 0.7 per cent from 2022-28, the affluent population in the UAE is projected to grow faster, at a CAGR of 4.3 per cent from 2022-28, driving sustained demand for premium food in the UAE," the company said in statement.

Stores in Riyadh, Jeddah