Dubai: The online marketplace noon.com is expanding its customer service operations in Saudi Arabia, which will lead to “hundreds of jobs” for Saudi youth. The expansion will help improve noon's customer experience and support its customer base in the region.
The customer service team will be made up of Saudi hires working in Riyadh and remotely across Saudi Arabia. “Boosting our on-the-ground resources with Saudi hires will amplify our customer excellence mission in the Kingdom,” said Ahmed Gadouri, General Manager of noon. “Our service operations are part of noon’s frontline and an incredibly important arm of the business.”
noon launched operations in Saudi in December 2017. Late last year, noon launched its dedicated grocery platform, noon Daily, in Riyadh and Jeddah. Customers in both cities can now use noon Daily to order groceries and supermarket essentials online, with no minimum order and super fast delivery to their doorsteps.
At the start of the year, noon also launched noon VIP, its customer loyalty programme, across the Kingdom. It offers customers benefits such as a 1 per cent cashback on all noon orders, free next-day delivery on noon express orders, and priority customer service.