Dubai: Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in the UAE. Buoyed by a sharp rise in pre-orders for the latest models, the Korean technology major is eyeing a significant spike in its 2023 smartphone sales figures. Speaking at the launch on February 15, Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of MX Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S23 series were up by a good 50 per cent compared to those for the previous S22 version. “We have seen a 50 per cent increase in pre-order demand for the Galaxy S23 series than on the Galaxy S22. And now we forecast another 50 per cent increase in sales for the year,” said Abu Shamat. Samsung started accepting pre-orders for the S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 on February 2.
Abu Shamat also pointed out that security and privacy are two of the fundamentals of a Samsung Galaxy S23 mobile experience. “With Samsung Galaxy S23, you get access to end-to-end Samsung Knox protection. Knox has received more government certifications in the industry than any other mobile device. Its features such as privacy dashboard, maintenance mode, and Knox Bold to name a few put you and only you in the driver’s seat when it comes to your data files and private information,” he said.
Samsung promises the “ultimate premium” phone experience with the new Galaxy flagship models, which are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. According to the brand, this powerful chip equips the new phones with cutting-edge capabilities that are boosted by artificial intelligence. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone boasts a new 200-megapixel Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures moments with remarkable precision thanks to the use of pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. The series’ enhanced Nightography capabilities transform how photos and videos are optimised for quality in a wide range of ambient conditions. The S23 also boasts future-ready mobile gaming features and allows for sustained gaming without any loss of performance thanks to the world’s fastest mobile graphics. Samsung says a newly designed CPU microarchitecture increases the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30 per cent compared to the Galaxy S22 series, while the optimised GPU is approximately 41 per cent faster compared to Galaxy 22 series.
Apart from the technical features of the new flagship, Samsung also drew attention at the launch to how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices. “We’re committed to making the Galaxy mobile experience more sustainable. The Galaxy S23 series was designed with the planet in mind. It incorporates more recycled materials than any other Galaxy to date. Recycled materials and components in the S23 include internal and for the first time, external components. The Galaxy S23 is the first to use the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which comes with 22 per cent pre-consumer-recycled materials and we’re working to achieve zero plastic packaging, aligned with the UAE government initiatives to eliminate single-use plastic from our lives,” Abu Shamat added.
The launch event was attended by Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, and senior officials from Microsoft and Google, along with Samsung’s retail partners.