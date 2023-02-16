Samsung promises the “ultimate premium” phone experience with the new Galaxy flagship models, which are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. According to the brand, this powerful chip equips the new phones with cutting-edge capabilities that are boosted by artificial intelligence. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone boasts a new 200-megapixel Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures moments with remarkable precision thanks to the use of pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. The series’ enhanced Nightography capabilities transform how photos and videos are optimised for quality in a wide range of ambient conditions. The S23 also boasts future-ready mobile gaming features and allows for sustained gaming without any loss of performance thanks to the world’s fastest mobile graphics. Samsung says a newly designed CPU microarchitecture increases the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30 per cent compared to the Galaxy S22 series, while the optimised GPU is approximately 41 per cent faster compared to Galaxy 22 series.