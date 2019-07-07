Mall will also host the second and biggest IKEA store to open in Dubai

Ikea Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Festival Plaza, Al-Futtaim’s latest local community shopping project, announced on Sunday it will open in December 2019.

The retail precinct covers 64,800 square metres and will serve as a convenient and local lifestyle destination at the centre of the upcoming Wasl Gate community.

Bringing to life a new and exciting growth corridor, South Dubai, the project will appeal mainly to the nearby communities including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Marina and commuters from neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

The project will be home to IKEA, M&S, and will also include new concept stores from ACE and LuLu Hypermarket.

It will also host the second and biggest IKEA store to open in Dubai, spread over a huge 30,000 square metres. These stores will be joined by over an additional 120 others, as well as complimented by a 500-seat food court, over 40 dining and eating options, a Stay and Play offering, family entertainment Kids Club and over 2,300 parking spaces.