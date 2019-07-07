Dubai: Festival Plaza, Al-Futtaim’s latest local community shopping project, announced on Sunday it will open in December 2019.
The retail precinct covers 64,800 square metres and will serve as a convenient and local lifestyle destination at the centre of the upcoming Wasl Gate community.
Bringing to life a new and exciting growth corridor, South Dubai, the project will appeal mainly to the nearby communities including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Marina and commuters from neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
The project will be home to IKEA, M&S, and will also include new concept stores from ACE and LuLu Hypermarket.
It will also host the second and biggest IKEA store to open in Dubai, spread over a huge 30,000 square metres. These stores will be joined by over an additional 120 others, as well as complimented by a 500-seat food court, over 40 dining and eating options, a Stay and Play offering, family entertainment Kids Club and over 2,300 parking spaces.
Timothy Earnest, group director of Al-Futtaim Malls commented: “Festival Plaza is built around its customers’ needs, which were identified through extensive research; so, this truly is a mall that directly addresses customer demand. The convenience of its location gives it a distinct advantage as well as providing customers with access to anything they may need in their every day lives. With this destination, we are bringing to life the Festival City brand of celebration, but in a lively and convenient way that appeals to the community that surrounds it.”