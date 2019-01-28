Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the Dubai headquarters of Souq.com, a subsidiary of Amazon.
While visiting the latest shipping service centre, Shaikh Mohammad inspected the work progress and techniques for finalising customers’ transactions as well as work mechanisms at the centre.
Shaikh Mohammad was updated on the centre’s services, which including storing and shipping products purchased on the e-commerce site. Souq.com offers a wide range of products and easy access to more than 9.4 million items in 31 categories.
Shaikh Mohammad affirmed Dubai’s commitment to open market policies and its ongoing endeavours to provide facilities and incentives that attract leading international companies and support competition between local and international companies.
He was briefed on the latest developed versions of Amazon Kindle, Amazon’s device for downloading and reading ebooks.
Shaikh Mohammad underlined the supportive environment the UAE offers for investors, making the country the best option for leading international companies wishing to enter the region’s market.
He lauded achievements made in drawing investments and major international companies into Dubai and referred to the trust of investors in the UAE’s economic environment.
The Vice President expressed his satisfaction and appreciation to companies that made a remarkable success in Dubai.
“Companies that succeeded to move forward and become international is a testimony of the successful partnership and the global investment community,” he said.
“We highly appreciate Shaikh Mohammad’s visit, which holds an important value that encourages our business in the UAE and greater region. Entrepreneurship is a driving force for economic growth on the global stage,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO of Souq.com.