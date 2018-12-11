But there are lots by way of attractions until such time Meydan takes a decision on Dubai One. There will be an 8.2 kilometre Crystal Lagoon, with a 500-metre beach spread and beach club, which is quite a big undertaking given that the location is far removed from any natural water body. (Another big-league Dubai developer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, will also be having a lagoon at its Tilal Al Ghaf project located between Al Fay Road, Hessa Road, and Academic City Road.) Meydan is in fact doubling down on the water element — there will be a dancing water fountain spanning all of 380 metres in length — the largest such in the world, obviously. The mall’s architecture also integrates a retractable atrium space — named the “Canyon” and measuring 160x100 square metres — that will offer “flexi-areas” for events and entertainment options.