1: How does IntelliSoft help the automotive industry?

IntelliSoft is disrupting the traditional approach of running an automotive dealership, bringing in automotive digital best practices with much needed innovation such as Digital User Experience, Embedded Analytics, Out-of-box Mobility , Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help them remain relevant and exceed Customer Expectations. Our autoExpress Solution covers processes related to the three pillars of the Automotive Dealerships – Units, Parts and Services. It automates processes resulting in increase in revenue, reduction in cost of operations and improves customer Experience. We also incorporate processes such as leasing, rental and in-house finance, including Next-Gen business processes such as Subscription.

2: In the Middle East and the UAE, what are your success areas?

IntelliSoft is SAP’s Gold Partner for last 14 years and we have delivered many projects in the automotive dealer business industry. We have been recognised for our services in past by our customers, our Principal – SAP and have been widely covered by publishers such as Forbes. SAP recognised us with may awards, such as, Award of Excellence, Best Partner Award, and Best S/4 HANA Sales in GB. Anaam International Group awarded us with an Award of Excellence in honor of our outstanding performance and dedication. MEED along with Gulf Capital awarded us with the 2017 Small Business of the Year award. We implemented our solution in Jaidah Group, which resulted in savings of operational costs and helped optimise operations. We were recognized by SAP and were accorded with the 2017 Quality Award.

3: Can you share your expansion plans?

IntelliSoft is present in UAE, Bahrain and India. We are currently offering autoExpress in Middle East but we do have received interest from organisations from Europe, Central America, India and Indonesia. It’s very evident that we can attract global business. The autoExpress solution is built on SAP Platform and hence it’s a scalable platform with localisation in more than 80 countries. It is available in multiple languages and thus a perfect application for global acceptability. Last year we expanded to east Africa. We have a roadmap to expand to Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

4: How can the auto sector save costs with technology?

Currently most of the applications are hosted on Premise and dealerships are forced to have a large team to manage the data center in order to run application. Current application only caters to 50-60 per cent of business needs and most of the processes are run manually using excel and other tools. This requires a large operational team which results in high cost of operation. The dealerships need to have newGen Digitally run business application which are automated and this is where autoExpress gets attractive. It meets 80-90 per cent of dealership requirement and minimum fine-tune is needed to adopt our solution. We offer technologically superior solution and a lower cost of ownership which makes us highly competitive.

5: Any success stories that you would like to share?