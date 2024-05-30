Dubai: The drive is on to create a sizeable electric vehicle charging network in Saudi Arabia, with the EV company Lucid Group signing up with the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) to 'activate' high-speed public charging infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Lucid and EVIQ will jointly develop the network for Lucid customers, utilizing EVIQ’s stations to provide the fast-charging capabilities.

“The collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing one of the key challenges hindering the mass adoption of EVs – access to convenient and reliable charging infrastructure,” said Faisal Sultan, Vice-President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid.

"By combining Lucid's expertise in electric vehicle design, manufacturing, and sustainable mobility with EVIQ's extensive experience in developing and operating public charging networks, including fast-charging stations, the collaboration will serve to drive innovation and accelerate EV ownership in Saudi.”

The Lucid Air model is 'among the fastest charging vehicles on the market today'. Lucid is 'committed to providing an expanded ownership experience, making it easier than ever for people to buy and own the world’s best electric vehicle', said a statement.

Lucid's production facility - in the King Abdullah Economic City - assembles the Lucid Air, with an initial capacity for 5,000 units a year. Deliveries of Lucid Air are underway to customers in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.