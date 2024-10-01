AI can forecast demand

Inventory management in the F&B sector has been fraught with challenges. Businesses often overstock perishable items to avoid stockouts, leading to significant waste and financial losses.

By leveraging complex algorithms that analyse vast amounts of historical data, market trends, and consumer behavior, AI can predict the optimal time to restock materials and determine the right quantities to keep on hand.

Alexander Ponomarev, CEO of point of sale and restaurant management software company Syrve spoke to Gulf News saying,

Large amounts of data processed by AI engines allows them to predict sales as well as demand which can significantly enhance the efficiency of restaurant operations.



Furthermore, AI is widely used in the Food & Beverage industry for many different tasks such as dynamic pricing, delivery optimisation, back-of-house robots, scheduling, menu optimisation, predictive maintenance for equipment, real-time customer feedback analysis, and menu food photography. - Alexander Ponomarev

For instance, a beverage manufacturer using AI can analyse weather patterns, local events, and seasonal trends to forecast demand for specific products. If a popular outdoor event is approaching, AI can suggest increasing stock levels for refreshing drinks, ensuring that the company meets consumer demand while minimising the risk of excess inventory.

AI can enhance consumer engagement in the F&B sector

AI also offers innovative ways to engage consumers, further driving sustainability efforts. With the rise of personalisation in marketing, companies can use AI to analyse consumer preferences and behaviours, tailoring their offerings to match what customers want.

Rania Edward “For example, a restaurant might utilise AI-driven insights to promote dishes that use surplus ingredients, encouraging customers to participate in waste reduction efforts.



“Moreover, apps and platforms powered by AI can help consumers make more informed choices about the food they purchase.



“By providing information about sourcing, nutritional value, and environmental impact, these technologies can empower consumers to opt for more sustainable options, creating a demand that encourages companies to adhere to responsible practices,” said Rania Edward, finance director of a leading multinational firm, looking at the financial perspective of inventory management.

How is using AI in the F&B sector considered a form of regenerative investment?

The application of AI in inventory management aligns seamlessly with the principles of regenerative investment, a concept gaining traction among environmentally-conscious entrepreneurs. Regenerative investment focuses on creating systems that not only sustain but actively improve ecological health. By utilising AI to optimise supply chains, businesses can significantly reduce waste levels, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future.

“According to the UN 20230 Sustainable Development Goals, the food tech industry plays one of the key roles in creating solutions to fight food waste globally.

“In Middle East and North Africa alone the food waste is estimated at $3.5 billion (Dh12.8 billion) in costs. We believe tech can address this through a detailed and accurate AI forecasting, preventing the over-stocking of the food within F&B venues,” added Ponomarev.

Take the case of a plant-based food company that implements AI solutions to monitor inventory in real-time. Instead of relying on traditional methods that often lead to spoilage, the AI system continuously assesses sales patterns and environmental conditions. This allows the company to make informed decisions about production schedules, ensuring that ingredients are used efficiently and minimising food waste.

“Practically speaking, restaurants can optimize their ingredient stock levels by leveraging AI algorithms that analyse historical sales data and identify demand patterns to generate accurate forecasts.

“This helps prevent wasteful over-ordering and reduces the risk of running out of popular dishes, thereby minimising customer disappointment. This approach significantly reduces waste, contributing to environmental sustainability,” added Ponomarev.

How can you, as an entrepreneur, gain financially from this approach?

The financial implications of AI-driven inventory management extend beyond sustainability. By accurately predicting stock needs, you can optimise your financial resources and minimise losses due to overproduction or stockouts. This precision not only benefits the environment but also safeguards investor interests.

“Consider a small brewery that traditionally held a large inventory to buffer against demand fluctuations. With AI tools in place, the brewery can reduce its stock levels while maintaining customer satisfaction. By only producing what is needed, the brewery saves on storage costs, reduces waste, and increases profit margins,” added Edward.

“Moreover, by leveraging AI, businesses can now predict customer demand with up to 98 per cent accuracy, which can be adjusted manually adding into consideration some of the additional factors like holidays, traffic patterns, weather shifts, televised sports, cultural events, and even seasonal trends,” added Ponomarev.

What are the challenges?

Despite the promise of AI in the F&B sector, some challenges remain. Integrating AI solutions into existing operations can require significant upfront investment and a cultural shift within organisations. Additionally, the reliance on data raises questions about privacy and security, especially as businesses collect consumer information to enhance their predictive capabilities.

Case studies

Hitesh Sharma, founder and managing director of cater services company Taste Studios have shared insights with Gulf News as to how the integration of AI will increase efficiency, minimise financial losses, and waste reduction.

One of the key reasons we have decided to integrate AI moving forward is to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of our operations. Right now, we rely heavily on our quantity control managers who visit client locations to understand their needs and guide us on exactly how much food to prepare. - Hitesh Sharma

“While this approach works well, it’s a very manual process and prone to human error, especially when you’re dealing with a high volume of orders or complex menus. AI can really help streamline this, reducing the chances of mistakes in calculations, and ensuring we’re getting the quantities right every time. Plus, it takes a lot of the pressure off our team and saves them a significant amount of time.

“AI’s ability to predict demand based on previous data and trends is a game-changer. Right now, we track ingredient usage down to the gram for things like meats and curries, but it’s still a manual process. With AI, we’ll be able to automate a lot of that — predicting exactly when and how much of a particular ingredient we need to order based on real-time data and future bookings. We’re expecting AI to cut down our manual inventory work by at least 50 per cent, and that’s a huge win when it comes to both reducing food waste and minimising financial losses.

“The biggest challenge with manual calculations is that they rely on experience and the availability of skilled individuals. If someone isn’t familiar with the quantities or a particular menu, there’s room for error, and mistakes can lead to either shortages or surplus.

“That’s where AI comes in — it’s consistent, accurate, and reliable. It can handle a massive amount of data instantly, which frees us from the slower, more error-prone human side of things. We’re not saying the human element will disappear, but AI is definitely a more efficient way to handle the back-end of our inventory and menu calculations.

“AI is going to be a huge time-saver for us when it comes to curating menus. Right now, creating menus manually — especially when we have complex or large-scale events — takes up a lot of energy. You have to go through a lot of data, think about portion sizes, the number of guests, and so on. AI will not only automate these calculations but also offer diverse combinations that we might not have thought of. It’s like having a fresh perspective on menu design.

“The ultimate goal is efficiency. AI will allow us to focus more on creativity and client experience rather than spending time on repetitive calculations and inventory management. By minimising errors and optimising how we handle food orders, we’re aiming for a more sustainable, waste-free approach. We’ve always been about reducing waste at Taste Studio, and AI is a perfect tool to help us push that ethos even further.”

Omar Maharsi Omar Maharsi, co-founder of hospitality consulting company Finisya hospitality solutions spoke to Gulf News about the adoption of AI in their systems to compliment human abilities, not replace them.



Maharsi said that human inputs and judgement cannot be replaced by AI, but rather enhanced.



“While AI brings remarkable efficiency to inventory management in the F&B industry, it doesn’t entirely replace the human element. Instead, AI serves as a powerful tool that enhances decision-making by reducing the time spent on routine tasks and providing valuable insights.



“At Finisya Hospitality Solutions, we integrate AI into our inventory management processes to drive better outcomes across the restaurants we manage. Here’s how:



“Real-time data analysis: AI systems continuously track inventory levels, monitor sales trends, and analyse various data points. This capability allows for proactive decision-making, ensuring that stock levels are optimal and reducing the likelihood of shortages or overstocking.



“Automation of routine tasks: Tasks such as order placement and re-ordering are automated through AI, freeing up employees to focus on other areas of the business.



“Cost reduction: By optimising inventory levels and streamlining operational processes, AI helps minimise waste and reduce costs, leading to significant savings. Using a systemised inventory system helped us reduce the food cost in all our outlets by at least 1 per cent, in some cases it goes up to 4 per cent.



“In the F&B industry, where margins are often tight, AI plays a crucial role in ensuring that inventory management is both efficient and cost-effective. However, the human touch remains essential for interpreting AI-driven insights and making the nuanced decisions that AI alone cannot.



“For example, AI does not have the power to make quality control judgements, understand incidents in deliveries due to weather or emergencies, or take into account sudden menu changes, so the human element will always be needed.”

Our R&D (research and development) team is focused on enhancing the accuracy of F&B sales forecasting, inventory planning and management using machine learning and advanced AI, with a goal of achieving at least 90 per cent accuracy. - Amit Sharda, chief operating officer, hotel management software solutions at Prologic First Software

“Inaccurate forecasts could lead to over or under purchasing inventory or ingredients, which can put businesses at risk due to wastage, spoilt perishables or short supply of essential F&B supplies.

“We effectively use AI in our Web Prol'IFIC Hospitality ERP application to identify outliers in purchasing, inventory, consumption, and expiry trends. Many of our customers benefit from this technology by avoiding the need to manually review multiple reports and avoid the risks of human error.

“Instead, they rely on AI-driven insights to control purchase costs, monitor purchasing efficiency, and address critical items, such as those nearing expiration or not moving out of inventory. This ensures timely action and better inventory management.”

The future of F&B with AI

As the F&B industry continues to evolve, the role of AI in promoting sustainability will only grow. With increased awareness of environmental issues and consumer demand for sustainable practices, entrepreneurs and executives who harness the power of AI will be well-positioned to lead the charge.

As the food and beverage industry grapples with pressing environmental challenges, the adoption of AI technologies is not just advantageous; it's becoming essential. The urgency for sustainability is more pronounced than ever, with consumers increasingly demanding transparency and responsible sourcing from the brands they support. Companies leveraging AI to enhance their operational efficiency while minimising their ecological footprint are likely to emerge as leaders.