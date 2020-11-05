Dubai: The ENOC Group has launched ‘Yes’ - a rewards programme that enables users to earn points when paying for fuel, automotive services or purchasing at group-owned convenience stores. It can also be used at associated F&B joints such as Popeyes Chicken and Paavos Pizza.
Fuel transactions can be linked by sharing a one-time pin with the attendant. Yes members will also receive e-coupons, discounts and point-based offers directly on the app which can be used across any ENOC/Eppco service stations.
Customers who download the app and complete their registration will get a chance to enter a draw to win an Audi Q5 during the first month of the launch. Members will also get a chance to win 1 million rewards points.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC Group, said: “Our Yes rewards programme brings all our offerings - from fuel retail, car testing and registration and automotive needs to groceries and F&B – under one platform; allowing our customers to make the most out of attractive value-added offers through rewarding daily offers."